Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 665 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NUE traded up $4.85 on Thursday, reaching $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

