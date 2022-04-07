Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 92,900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.