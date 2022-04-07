North Bay Resources (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. North Bay Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 53,659,613 shares traded.
North Bay Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBRI)
North Bay Resources, Inc operates as an exploration company. It owns mining properties including two gold-platinum placers, the Fraser River Project and the Monte Cristo and lode projects such as the advanced-stage Mount Washington Project on Vancouver Island, the Coronation Gold project in the historic Slocan Mining district and the Tulameen Platinum Project near Princeton, BC.
