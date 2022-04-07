Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $51.72 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

