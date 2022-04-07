NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,928. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45.
In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.
NG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.
