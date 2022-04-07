NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,928. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,416,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $13,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 245,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 643,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

