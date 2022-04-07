Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.86.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 4,367,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,417. Novavax has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.23.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novavax will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

