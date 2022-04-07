Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.86.
NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NVAX stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 4,367,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,417. Novavax has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.23.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novavax will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
