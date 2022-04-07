Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $150.91. 2,577,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

