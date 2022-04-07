Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NAZ stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

