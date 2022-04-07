Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 346,868 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 78,367 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 32,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

