NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $10.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVSF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,732. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

