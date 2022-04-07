NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 37000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

