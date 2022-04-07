NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 37000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.
About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)
