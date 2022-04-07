NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 9.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $14.95 on Thursday, hitting $244.36. The company had a trading volume of 477,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,948,308. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.