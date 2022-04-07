Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 19,493 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -145.11 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

