Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 984.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $249.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

