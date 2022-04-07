Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $4.17 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 62,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

