Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NeoGames worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NeoGames by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $318.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 2.38.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

