Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 24.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 34.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $324.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

