Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 152,735 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

