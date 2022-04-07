Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 599 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,455,000 after buying an additional 213,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $139.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.