Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,608 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after acquiring an additional 165,840 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

