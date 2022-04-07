Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY opened at $18.32 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $150.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

