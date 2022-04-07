Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $61.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

