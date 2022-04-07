Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.80.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $656.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $718.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

