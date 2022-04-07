Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 429 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,629,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.38.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,164 shares of company stock worth $535,361. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

