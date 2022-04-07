Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

