Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $261.49 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.