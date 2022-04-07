Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

