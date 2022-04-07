Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) were down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 103,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 143,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

