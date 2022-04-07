Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Trading Down 6.3%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 94,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.
Oceanic Wind Energy Company Profile (CVE:NKW)
