Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $28.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OMER stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $371.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Omeros by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

