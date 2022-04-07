Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $28.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
OMER stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $371.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Omeros by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
