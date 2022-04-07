Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $187.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL stock opened at $126.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

