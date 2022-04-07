Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 82 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 104,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth $3,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000.

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

