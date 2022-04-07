OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 24,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,158,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

