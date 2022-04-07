Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,815,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Open Text by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

