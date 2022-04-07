OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.77 on Thursday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.