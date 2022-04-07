Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 6%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 9,221,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 16,456,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of £8.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

In related news, insider Andreas Migge bought 69,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,084.40 ($2,733.64).

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

