Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP) Insider Andreas Migge Acquires 69,480 Shares

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) insider Andreas Migge acquired 69,480 shares of Oracle Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,084.40 ($2,733.64).
LON:ORCP opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Thursday. Oracle Power plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.64 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.36.
Oracle Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.