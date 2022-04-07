Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP) Insider Andreas Migge Acquires 69,480 Shares

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) insider Andreas Migge acquired 69,480 shares of Oracle Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,084.40 ($2,733.64).

LON:ORCP opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Thursday. Oracle Power plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.64 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.36.

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

