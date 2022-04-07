Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MBISF opened at $21.10 on Wednesday.

Orange Belgium SA provides telecommunication services in Belgium and Luxembourg. It provides mobile telecommunication, broadband internet, and television services to residential clients, as well as mobile and fixed line services to businesses and corporates. The company also provides connectivity and mobility services include big data and the Internet of Things.

