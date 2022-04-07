Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.