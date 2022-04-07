Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as low as C$8.12. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 19,462 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

