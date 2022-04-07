Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has been given a C$20.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.90.

TSE OR traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, hitting C$17.04. The company had a trading volume of 582,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -120.35. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

