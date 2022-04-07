Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:ORGet Rating) has been given a C$20.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.90.

TSE OR traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, hitting C$17.04. The company had a trading volume of 582,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -120.35. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

