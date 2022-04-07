Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 661,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 111,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.92 million and a PE ratio of -15.71.

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares acquired 156,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,636,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,555,363.66. Insiders have acquired a total of 406,500 shares of company stock worth $148,155 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

