OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.85

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.85 and traded as high as $59.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 2,460 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $714.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87.

OTC Markets Group ( OTCMKTS:OTCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

