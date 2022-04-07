Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

OYST stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $257.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,441 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $6,719,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 95,344 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.