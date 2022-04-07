PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice Sells 1,737 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89.

PagerDuty stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 456,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

