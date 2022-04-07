Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,688 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after buying an additional 3,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,665,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,017,266. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

