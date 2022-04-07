Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 139 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,031,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,254. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.