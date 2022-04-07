Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 149,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,191. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.