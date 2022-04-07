Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $437,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.46. 8,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $130.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.